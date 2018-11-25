Christmas celebrations in St. Julien

It is never too early to celebrate the Christmas season as the staff and students of the St. Julien Presbyterian School in Princes Town demonstrated last weekend when they hosted their annual Christmas bazaar on the school’s compound.

Dozens of families from across the community, as well as visitors from afar, came out to join in the Christmas festivities.

According to principal Hannays Ramsingh, “Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus and with that significance in mind; it is a season of great joy, demonstrations of love and caring and doing what we can to make life better for each other. It was great to see so many families here today, enjoying the activities and each other’s company. Everyone had a great time and the laughter and smiles of the children made all the efforts of our staff and wonderful parents very worthwhile – they made this bazaar a great success. I wish that for the rest of the Christmas season, everyone across our blessed country can experience the joy and togetherness that we did today.”

The St. Julien bazaar had no end of excitement and entertainment for the kids and parents alike including a bouncy castle, haunted room, face painting, cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones, ring toss, punch board, as well as endless Christmas sweets and a wide variety of food from pholourie to pepper roti available. Those in attendance were also treated to festive music and a live tassa performance from Princes Town band, ‘D’ Evolution Tassa Drummers.

At the end of the festivities, an exhausted but extremely happy Standard Five pupil, Kristyn Singh, gave a glowing review, “I had such a wonderful time with my family and friends that I just didn’t want the day to end because I really love Christmas. It was also great to see how all of our parents came together and worked so hard with our teachers to make all of this happen. At the end of the day, they made it about us and we are all really grateful for everything that they do for us, academically and in so many ways beyond that. I want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas season and say thanks for hosting such a wonderful bazaar.”

The principal, teachers and support staff at the school, as well as the parents and other volunteers who put in a committed effort to make the event a success were especially pleased by the families from outside of the community who attended the event.

According to Lee Baptiste, who journeyed from Marabella with his wife and kids to experience the St. Julien Christmas bazaar: “We had a great time and the kids especially had a blast. I personally believe that this is what our country needs – more wholesome and fun family entertainment that will serve to unite us in a positive cause. We heard about the bazaar from a friend and we really felt welcomed and appreciated. This was a great success from fun to food to festivities and everything in between. I hope that even more people support future events hosted by St. Julien Presbyterian and I am sure to be there with my family enjoying the experience.”