Brother Superior is dead

Junior Bisnath with Brother Superior.

THE CALYPSO world has lost another great maestro. Andrew ‘Lord Superior’ Marcano died at New York’s Mt Sinai Hospital on Saturday night.

His son, Moriba Marcano, announced his father’s death on his Facebook page, last night.

“My dad just passed in NY, one of his favourite places in the world, where he was set to be a star in the 1960's before deciding to return to Trinidad in an attempt to assist the burgeoning nation in forming it's cultural identity.

“He was a great man and a visionary of his time writing songs to help guide humanity in general and his people in specific. Sadly misunderstood and underappreciated, I studied the man like a text book and I only hope that his genius and goodwill will be more easily recognised in the afterlife. I loved you dad...” Marcano posted.

In a statement, the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts said Marcano, fondly known by friends and collaborators as ‘Supie,’ was “a musician, guitarist, singer, a consummate professional who was always impeccably dressed, he spent much of his life both on and off stage promoting Trinidad and Tobago culture through the calypso art form.”