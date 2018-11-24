Zoo applauds scratch bomb ban

The Zoological Society of TT (ZSTT) applauds Government for taking the bold move to ban “scratch bombs”. ZSTT said it was "welcome news" to hear National Security Minister Stuart Young's announce that these types of fireworks can no longer be imported during a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

In a statement today, the ZSTT also called on Government to consider a policy restricting the use of fireworks "in residential and sensitive areas so as to minimize the harmful effects on people and animals."

"It is well established that noise from fireworks can cause distress, and animals have been known to injure themselves. At the Emperor Valley Zoo during times of fireworks displays, special precautions are needed to ensure the animals’ welfare," ZSTT said.