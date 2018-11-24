Young: 70 illegal immigrants held

Stuart Young

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says about 70 illegal immigrants have been held and incursions of immigrants prevented, but there was no evidence animals were being used to smuggle guns, drugs and ammunition from Venezuela.

He was responding to questions in the House yesterday from Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh on measures to prevent the circulation of firearms and secure the nation’s borders, given reports animals are being used to smuggle guns, drugs and ammunition from Venezuela.

Tabaquite MP Suruj Rambachan said previously in Parliament Young had admitted there were 19 fast patrol boats which were not serviceable, and asked what had been done between that announcement, about six weeks ago, and now to put some of the boats in the areas where it is generally known guns are coming into the country.

Young said in the last two weeks one of the fast patrol vessels was based at the south western peninsula and had been patrolling and preventing the incursion of a number of illegal immigrants even before they reach the shore. He also reported on the North Coast a vessel had stopped a number of incursions there. He said the Coast Guard had been working along with the police and Immigration and police patrols had been increased in areas where intelligence suggested illegal immigrants were landing.

“And there has actually been the apprehension of between 50 to 70 illegal immigrants onshore and we’ve prevented others from getting there. So the borders have been hardened up over the last two weeks.”

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh asked how many possible entry points there were, and Young reported there were 190 illegal entry points, and 214 between Trinidad and Tobago.