Toco students back in school – under tents

THE EDITOR: Students of the Toco Secondary School returned to classes for the first time this week under tents, since the school was damaged by the earthquake in August. Most of these students were at home for the last three months and have missed out on a lot of school work.

I must praise the principal, teachers and other staff at the school for being committed to their jobs and the students of the community. These teachers have done their best over the last few months under very difficult conditions to help students who are preparing for examinations.

I also thank the contractor, Education Minister Anthony Garcia and Minister of State in the Education Ministry Dr Lovell Francis and the ministry team for coming up with this initiative to erect the tents and outfit them for use as classrooms to ensure students can continue their education instead of remaining at home.

The support given to this project by the teachers

and members of the community shows that anything is possible when we all work together.

DARYLL COOPER, San Fernando