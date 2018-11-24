Sobers to be honoured at Past Cricketers event

SIR GARFIELD “Gary” Sobers, considered cricket’s greatest-ever all-rounder, will be among seven former cricket personalities who will be honoured today at the Past Cricketers Society of TT’s Cricketers Can Cook event, which will be staged at the Century Ballroom, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair from 5.30 pm.

Also among those to be honoured today are former WI opening batsmen Bryan Davis and Richard Gabriel, Noel Robinson, Narine Ragoo, Garnet Gilman and, for the first time, a woman – ex-national and WI player Louise Browne.

This third annual event is a fund-raiser which brings together members of the cricketing fraternity, including players, umpires and administrators, who are recognised for their contribution to the sport locally.

Tickets cost $300 and those interested can call 755-8123.