Rowley’s youngest daughter weds
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley played the role of father of the bride today, walking his youngest daughter, Dr Sonel Rowley down the aisle for her wedding to Stephan Stewart at St Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church in Woodbrook.
Sonel graduated last May with a doctorate in child psychology from New York’s Fordham University.
She is a former student of Bishop Anstey High School. Stewart, who lives in New York, attended Fatima College and Columbia University and works for international investment bankers Goldman Sachs as an equities research associate.
Reply to "Rowley’s youngest daughter weds"