Ramkessoon: Our girls played well

DESPITE an emphatic loss to Australia, on Thursday night, at the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Antigua, Cricket Operations Officer, Dudnath Ramkessoon congratulated the West Indies Women’s team on their performance.

“The girls played good cricket,” Ramkessoon said. “They were playing good cricket up to that point.”

Ramkessoon noted the pitch was less favourable than expected, and that may have contributed to the West Indies’ loss. He said the pitch gave a lot of assistance to the bowlers, which made it difficult for the women.

He noted the match was a learning experience for a relatively young team. “Every match is different.

There would be matches where you would not get the kind of pitch that you would desire, but as professionals one would have to be able to adjust.”

The Australian women beat the West Indies by 71 runs.

Australia scored 142 runs with five losses, while West Indies women were wiped out for 71 runs, in 17.3 overs.

WI women went onto the pitch of the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to chase the relatively high score but could not gain momentum on the slow pitch. After making ten runs off the first over, the WI women’s game slowly began to deteriorate, as wickets fell at a steady pace.

Skipper Stefanie Taylor made 16 runs, but the rest of the team were not able to break into the double figures as a series of mis-timed and poorly placed shots guided the ball into the hands of Australian fielders. The Aussies will face England today in the final at the same stadium.