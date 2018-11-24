Rainbow host fourth stage of rugby series

THE FOURTH stage of the TT Rugby Football Union’s series of seven-a-side tournaments will continue today when Rainbow Sports and Culture Club hosts an Under-19 and Open tournament at Marabella Recreation Ground, Battoo Avenue, Marabella.

The two-day tournament will open with a boys and girls Under-19 tournament today, from 2 pm and continue with a Men and Women’s Open tournament tomorrow.

Only three teams will contest the Male Under-19 round-robin: Exiles, Northern and Rydeus, while two teams, Rainbow and Rydeus, will play each other twice in the Female Under-19 round-robin.

Tomorrow, eight teams will contest the Men’s Open, which will be divided into two groups.

Group A consists Exiles, Rainbow, Rydeus and Defence Force, while Caribs, Northern, UWI/Tobago and Police comprise Group B.

Harvard, which defeated Exiles 22-12 in the men’s final at the Police Sevens, will not participate. Therefore, Exiles, winners in the first two stages of the sevens series – UWI and YTC Sevens – are favoured to take a third title. The top two teams in each group will then meet each other in the men’s final. The other play-offs will determine the third to eighth place finishers.

The Women’s Open tournament will feature only three teams, Police, Defence Force and Rainbow.

They will play each other once in a round-robin.

Police, unbeaten throughout the season in all formats and competitions are expected to take yet another sevens title.

The series will continue next weekend with the highly-anticipated Harvard Sevens.