Primary School football tourney at Morvant

THE MORVANT Community Policing Unit will be hosting its second annual Primary School Football competition, entitled “Bridging the Gap” within the Morvant district, from 9 am to 4 pm today.

The event will be staged at the Morvant Recreation Ground, Park Street, Morvant.

The first such competition took place on December 2 2017 and, according to a media release, “it was a success helping bridge the gap with the different areas and the gap between the police and the community.”

Among the dignitaries expected to attend the day’s proceedings are MP for Laventille East/Morvant Adrian Leonce, Police FC technical director Richard Hood, councillor Franz Lambkin and Morvant Caledonia United technical director Jamaal Shabazz.