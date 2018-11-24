Petrotrin hospital to be leased or sold

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan has announced operations at the Augustus Long Hospital in Pointe-a-Pierre, which has serviced the medical needs of Petrotrin employees, retirees and their dependents, will be terminated and it will be offered for lease or sale in January next year.

He made the announcement in response to an urgent question in Parliament yesterday from Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe on the status of the hospital as at December 1, 2018.

Khan said the transition to the new organisational structure will take effect on December 1 and on that date all operations Petrotrin’s medical facilities will be terminated. He added the company has introduced a new medical plan, to be rolled out next week, and various dates for meetings with pensioners and employees were published in the newspaper yesterday.

Bodoe asked about the security at the site and Khan responded there were security arrangements and infrastructure at all Petrotrin sites, including the hospital.

Tabaquite MP Suruj Rambachan asked if the new medical plan was with Sagicor for two, years and also what will happen to people who were supposed to receive treatment at the hospital for life.

Khan confirmed the plan was for two years but it will be rolled over or re-evaluated.