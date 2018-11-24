Mucurapo Girls RC win indoor hockey tourney

The Mucurapo Girls’ RC School’s ‘A’ and ‘B’ indoor hockey teams. The ‘A’ team won the primary schools division.

SCHOOL hockey teams clashed during the Indoor Hockey competitions, at the Woodbrook Youth Facility last weekend.

The hockey teams went head-to-head in the primary school division, the secondary school under-15 division and the secondary schools under-20 division.

While the competition was stiff, only a few schools came out on top.

In the primary school division, which started on Friday with the girls, the Mucorapo Girls RC A team won the division, while the boys’ division saw Dunross Prepatory School come out on top.

On Saturday, the Secondary Schools under -15 division commenced.

The girls’ division, which had a two-round league format, was won by Holy Name Convent.

The boys’ division saw Fatima College’s A team come out on top.

On Sunday, the under-20 league was won in the girls’ division by Holy Name Convent. The boys’ division was won by Fatima College.

The top three teams from each category will be presented with their trophy at the TTHB’s Awards Function scheduled for December 16.

Primary Schools

Girls

Position School Points

1st Mucurapo Girls’ RC A 12

2nd St. John’s Girls’ RC 9

3rd Mucurapo Girls’ RC B 4(0 GD)

4th Maloney Government 4 (-1 GD)

5th Diego Martin Government 0

Boys

Position School

1st Dunross Preparatory

2nd Eshe’s Learning Centre

3rd Diego Martin Boys RC

3rd International School POS B

Secondary Schools U-15

Girls

Position School Points

1st Holy Name Convent 13

2nd St. Francois Girls’ College 12

3rd St. Joseph’s Convent POS 3

(-6 GD)

4th St. James Secondary 3

(-8 GD)

Top Goal Scorer: Rebekah Ngui – 9 goals (Holy Name Convent)

Boys

Position School

1st Fatima College A

2nd St. Anthony’s College

3rd St. Mary’s College

4th Fatima College B

Top Goal Scorer: Christian Mack – 4 goals (Fatima College A)

Secondary Schools U-20

Girls

Position School Points

1st Holy Name Convent 15

2nd St. Joseph’s Convent POS 10

3rd South East POS Secondary 8

4th Bishop Anstey High 3

5th St. Augustine Girls’ High 2

Top Goal Scorer: Kaitlyn Olton – 8 goals (Holy Name Convent)

Boys

Position School Points

1st Fatima College 18

2nd St. Mary’s College 8

3rd St. Anthony’s College 6

4th Queen’s Royal College 1

Top Goal Scorer: Aidan Marcano – 11 goals (Fatima College)