McDonald’s day in aid of Heroes Foundation

Nailah Blackman, centre, stands in support of the young people of The Heroes Foundation, along with Michelle Patterson, McDonalds restaurant manager; Gyasi Monsegue, The Heroes Foundation coordinator; and Najette Abraham, chairman, The Heroes Foundation.

ALL proceeds from sales of McDonald’s Big Macs in TT will be donated to the non-profit organisation The Heroes Foundation, following the Great Day fundraiser on November 29.

McDonald’s customers will be supporting the essential youth development programmes of The Heroes Foundation which include mentorship and community volunteerism.

Great Day is the company’s annual day of community giving in support of youth development and the needs of young people. For the third year, McDonald’s is raising funds for the foundation. Through engaging youngsters in school and community via its Youth Development Programme and mentoring in its Big Brothers Big Sisters programme, the foundation strives to give participants opportunities that will inspire them to create a better future for TT, said a media release.

This year, McDonald’s Great Day has adopted the theme Flavour to Help, encouraging customers to make a positive difference. In 2017, Great Day funds supported 450 secondary school-age children who participated in the foundation’s Big Brothers Big Sisters programme.

Local celebrities have come on board to champion the cause, including soca star Nailah Blackman and entertainer Nikki Crosby. Both ambassadors emphasised the importance of raising awareness for youth issues, particularly providing proper access to education and training which will help young people succeed in their future careers. Customers who support the cause will receive a special treat with a meet and greet activity with Blackman on Great Day at the McDonald’s Cipriani Boulevard restaurant from 3 pm-4 pm.

“The funds raised from Great Day enable the foundation to extend our reach and deepen our impact on the young people who will change TT for the better,” said Philip Julien, chairman of The Heroes Foundation. “We look forward to having the country come together to support the cause and facilitate youth opportunities which will inevitably uplift us all.”

“This November 29, the Big Mac will have a new flavour, the flavour of helping others,” said Kalifa Duncan, operations supervisor for McDonald’s TT. “We are making it easy for everyone to contribute to our youth development, to facilitate access to training and the opportunities that our young people need to succeed.”

“TT needs organisations like The Heroes Foundation, which work tirelessly to provide critical developmental programmes for our nation’s youth,” she said. “McDonald’s is proud to support the excellent and necessary work of the organisation and will continue working to positively affect the lives of the young people who will take our country forward.”

This is the eighth year in which McDonald’s will donate funds to a charitable organisation in TT.