London cops Tobago Cross Country crown

Tobago Cross Country champion Mark London of Zenith, centre, with second placed Elvis Turner, left, and third placed Kudane O'Connor.

MARK LONDON made a strong surge on the final lap of the National Association of Athletics Administration Tobago Cross Country open male 6K run to claim the top prize at the Mt Irvine Golf Course last weekend.

London of Zenith Athletic Club, who recently returned to Tobago from an athletic scholarship at Coppin State University, had defending champion Elvis Turner of Richard Jones Racing Club on his heels for two and a half laps, before pulling away for victory in 29 minutes and 48 seconds.

Turner, who was in search of his third consecutive victory, had to settle for second position in 22 minutes and 48 seconds.

Kudane O’Connor, representing the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) took third position in 26 minutes and 59 seconds.

Janice Gooding, also of UTT, who completed the course in seventh place overall, emerged the female champion after recording a time of 30 minutes and 33 seconds.

Defending champion Carissa Douglas Jacob of Roxborough Secondary School Phoenix was beaten into second place, while Evlyn Carrington of Dos Fit Studio occupied third position.

In the under 20 division, Jedial Walters of UTT completed the 4K course in an impressive time of 14 minutes and 51 seconds to claim the male title. Ayla Stanisclaus of Roxborough Secondary School Phoenix copped the female equivalent in 23 minutes and eight seconds.

In the under 17 category where the athletes also ran 4K, Nkosie Toney of the Tobago Select Athletic Club secured the male title in 15 minutes 43 seconds, and Julice Gardener of Zenith won among the females in 20 minutes and 32 seconds.

David Graham of Tobago Select won the under 15 male 2K title, and the female category was captured by Kareah Manning of Jubilee Stars Athletic Club.

Ben Israel Bannister of Mason Hall Police Youth Club retained his title in the boys under 13 category, while Kaori Robley of Mercury Athletic Club also defended the female version.

Isaiah Alder of Cougars Athletic Club in Trinidad was the top athlete in the under 11 division, and Q-Jhea Stewart of Tobago Jaguars Athletic Club was the top female finisher. The event was held in conjunction with the Tobago Athletic Committee.