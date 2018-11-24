Khan XI whip Richards XI in trial match

THE IMRAN Khan XI completed a convincing nine-wicket win over the Marlon Richards XI, on the final day of the four-day TT Red Force trial match, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva yesterday.

Slimly-built opening batsman Jeremy Solozano scored an unbeaten 45 as the Khan XI, set a victory target of 82, reached 86 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Solozano faced 39 deliveries and struck six fours, while his fellow opener Kyle Hope made 32, off 29 balls, with three fours and a six before he was trapped leg-before by pacer Anderson Phillip.

Nicholas Alexis was the other unbeaten batsman, on eight.

The Richards XI, who resumed their second innings from the overnight score of 56/4, were bowled out for 101 with Kamal Pooran topscoring with 24.

Khan collected 4/21 with his leg breaks, and the other wickets were shared among the trio of left-arm pacer Daniel St Clair (3/24), off-spinner Bryan Charles (2/4) and medium pacer Tion Webster (1/24).

Scores –

MARLON RICHARDS XI 197 – Amir Jangoo 58, Jason Mohammed 37, Kamal Pooran 30; Bryan Charles 5/59, Daniel St Clair 2/25 & 101 – Kamal Pooran 24; Imran Khan 4/21, Daniel St Clair 3/24, Bryan Charles 2/4 vs IMRAN KHAN XI 217 – Jeremy Solozano 48, Akeal Hosein 37, Terrance Hinds 32 not out; Jon-Russ Jagessar 4/33, Kashtri Singh 3/38 & 86/1 – Jeremy Solozano 45 not out, Kyle Hope 32. Khan XI won by nine wickets.