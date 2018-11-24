Griffith, servant of the people Govt, Opposition pay tribute to late Speaker

Dr Rupert Griffith

LATE former Speaker and minister Dr Rupert Griffith was praised in Parliament on Friday for his humility and for dedicating his life to serving people.

Griffith, who served under both PNM and UNC administrations, died on Wednesday after a being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. His death came a few weeks after his 72nd birthday on November 7.

Tabaquite MP Dr Suruj Rambachan, expressing condolences on behalf of the Opposition bench and the UNC, called on people to celebrate Griffith’s life and contribution to this country.

“A life in public service is one of commitment, dedication and personal sacrifice. Dr Griffith dedicated much of his life to service of TT.”

He said Griffith lived the values of a servant of the people.

“Whether as member of Parliament, minister of government or the exalted position of Speaker of the House, Dr Griffith carried out his functions with fairness and equity.”

He said despite Griffith’s academic achievements and several positions of status he held he remained a humble and polite individual committed to fostering harmony and resolving problems to the satisfaction of all concerned. He added Griffith never bore grudges or concerned anyone as enemies but he was intolerant of exploitation and chastised self-serving behaviours.

“He was never afraid to speak his mind or provide constructive criticism.”

He said these qualities endeared him to people and to his Cabinet. Rambachan said it was not surprising Griffith was able to transcend political parties and win a seat as both PNM and UNC.

“To have achieved this means people saw him as a principled person and chose to follow the principles and values for which he stood.”

He said there would hardly be a public official who would be liked by everyone and Griffith did have his detractors and opponents. He recalled, however, Griffith always sought to understand the motivation of his opponents and generally avoid confrontation.

“But when called upon to confront behaviour or decision he felt were anti-people he fought hard.”

Rambachan said as Toco/Sangre Grande MP Griffith was particularly distressed when he could not deliver to his constituents, especially the poor. He praised him for his programmes to develop people and improve this country’s global competitiveness. He added Griffith chose to use his life to serve people and expressed thanks to him and his family for his great contribution to society.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia spoke on behalf of the Government bench. He celebrated his public service career and expressed condolences on behalf of the people of Arima as Griffith served as MP in the early 1990s. He said the people of Toco/Sangre Grande were also fortunate to have been served by Griffith as MP.

Garcia said he will always remember the moment in 1997 when Griffith crossed the floor from the PNM to the UNC to give the latter party control of the government after the 17-17-2 result and etched his name in the history books.

“The one thing I can say that brings me comfort, and I hope it brings comfort to his family at this time, is the way in which his political experiences have not detracted from the memory of who he was as a person. One that, no matter which side of the floor he sat, was committed to serve.”

Garcia recalled Griffith’s nephew visited him a few days ago to tell him Griffith was not doing well and to keep him in his prayers as knew the great relationship they shared as residents of Arima and both having an interest in the education of young people. He explained when Griffith was minister of information, communications, training and distance learning he had responsibility for YTEPP while Garcia served as a member of the board.

“And we shared many amicable relationships since then.”

Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde said he was grateful for Griffith’s contribution to the House and called for him to be remembered not only as a politician but as a father, friend and colleague.

“I pray God grant his family strength in this time of bereavement.”

A moment of silence was held in his memory. The funeral for Griffith is scheduled for tomorrow at the Greater Malabar Christian Centre, Malabar, Arima.