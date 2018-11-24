Fraud Squad takes over Greenvale case

A view of a row of houses near a retention pond at Greenvale Park, La Horquetta. The Fraud Squad is probing how a couple got a "free" house from a Housing Ministry employee. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

How could an employee of the Housing Ministry hand over a house to a family without the knowledge of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC)? This is behind an investigation which has been placed in the hands of the Fraud Squad following initial inquiries into the incident in Greenvale, La Horquetta, where houses were severely damaged during the recent floods.

HDC managing director Brent Lyons told Newsday the internal investigation begun by him was now in the hands of the police as the probe nears its end. Lyons was appointed to lead the investigation after a couple and their two sons were evicted from their Alpha Avenue, Greenvale home on November 7. The couple claimed a "nice man" from the HDC gave them their documents to occupy the home and told them they could have broken into the premises after the keys given them did not work. They also were told to implicate another man if they were caught and to "set aside" money to pay their mortgage since, according to the "nice man", there were some issues with HDC collecting the funds.

The "nice man" who is employed on a one-year contract at the ministry's People’s Issues Resolution Co-ordinating Unit (PIRCU) has been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation. His contract ends on Friday and sources said it may not be renewed.