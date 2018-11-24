Deportee held for pensioner’s murder

A 51-year-old deportee, who was recently charged with a sexual offence, has been held in relation to the killing of pensioner Yvonne Nicholson, who has dual citizenship for TT and the US.

Nicholson's decomposing body was found with her throat slit at Camp Cumuto on November 19. Police reported her missing in a release last week. She was in the US and returned to TT on November 13, a week before her disappearance.

The suspect is a relative of Nicholson, 74, and was staying at one of her apartments in St Augustine when he was sent back to TT after serving 10 years for sexual offences. He was charged two weeks ago for sexual indecency after he was accused of groping one of Nicholson's tenants. He appeared in court on Friday for the sexual offence charge and was denied bail.

Homicide detectives interviewed the suspect who denied any involvement in his aunt's death and gave DNA samples to police as well as a mould of his shoe print.