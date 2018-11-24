Cops probe 2 murders

Jon Boucage

POLICE are investigating two murders that occurred in east and south Trinidad on Friday. A search is on for the suspect in the killing of 34-year-old Jon Boucage who was fatally stabbed during an argument over money in Sangre Grande.

Police reported that Boucage was with friends at Cyprus Bar, on the Eastern Main Road, around 5.30 pm when he saw the suspect. The two spoke but the discussion escalated into a fight and Boucage was stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The suspect fled the scene but has been identified by police and is being sought by investigators.

In the second murder, Darryl Reyes, 21, was gunned down while standing on a street near where he lived in La Romaine.

Police said the shooting occurred at Marjorie Street, off Charles Street, at around 9.25 pm when a black car pulled up next to Reyes. Three masked gunmen got out of the car and shot Reyes, also called “Darro”, who lived at Charles Street.

Charles died at the scene and the men returned to the car which sped off. Residents contacted Southern Division police who responded.

The killers remained at large and police from Homicide Bureau Region III are continuing investigations.