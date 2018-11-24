CoP moves into official residence

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith, who had initially insisted he was not moving from his Maraval home to the Commissioner’s official residence in St James, has had a change of heart.

He and his family quietly moved into the 108-year-old house near the police training college in St James three weeks ago. Well-placed sources said for security reasons the move was not publicised, but under the new arrangement, entrance to the residence is restricted unless the commissioner or members of his family give clearance. Initially Griffith had planned to make the house available for schoolchildren to have picnics. He also wanted the house to be used by police for social gatherings and functions.

However, well-placed sources said he was advised that it was wise to move into the official residence, and complied.

Yesterday he told Newsday he had no comment on the matter.

Two months ago Griffith told Newsday, “Seeing that so many people seem to be clamouring and almost insisting that I move into the residence, if that seems to be the order of the day, I will go with the flow.” Griffith noted that then that a lot of rebuilding and repairs still needed to be done before he could move in. He called the residence “a virtual shell,” but noted that refurbishment work was under way.