2 men die in Tobago crash
An accident in Tobago has claimed the life of two men.
Carnbee resident David King and Whim resident Hector Kennedy both succumbed to injuries sustained in a vehicular accident on Friday.
The accident occurred around 5 pm on the Claude Noel highway in the vicinity of Gulf City Mall in Lowlands. Newsday understands that a panel van driven by Kennedy and a Toyota Axio driven by King collided head on.
A two-year-old boy was reportedly in King's vehicle, however the child escaped unhurt.
Reply to "2 men die in Tobago crash"