Woman bites alleged TT sex offender’s penis

Nickoloas Samaroo

A woman took a bite out of an alleged sex predator after he forced her to perform oral sex in a Queens, New York apartment, police said on Wednesday, according to the New York Daily News.

Police released photos of the alleged would-be rapist, and his name on Wednesday night, and are asking the public’s help in finding him.

The suspect, Nickoloas Samaroo, 21, a citizen of TT, was visiting his aunt in South Richmond Hill, when he went bar-hopping early November 9 with the aunt and one of her friends, police sources said.

He met the 39-year-old victim, and the group returned to the aunt’s apartment on 101st Avenue by 108th Street, sources said.

After Samaroo started arguing with his aunt, she and her friend left, sources said.

He locked the door, trapping the victim, and repeatedly punched and kicked her when she tried to leave, knocking her out twice, cops said.

He finally pulled a knife on her and she complied (in performing oral sex on Samaroo but) then bit his penis, police said. He fell over, and she ran out of the apartment.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.