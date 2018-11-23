Webster-Roy: 845 cases of domestic violence reported to police

Minister of State, Ayanna Webster-Roy

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy yesterday said the police had recorded 845 incidents of domestic violence for January-October 2018.

Addressing the opening of the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women (IDEVAW) public education and information fair at City Gate, South Quay, Port of Spain, Webster-Roy said 665 were women and 180 were men.

She said these figures indicate that violence against women is at an unacceptably high level in a country where women are educated, empowered and holders of high offices.

“We must be cognisant of the fact that gender-based violence has no boundaries, regardless of women’s educational, economic or professional status. Today is an opportunity to let our women, girls and survivors know that we empathise with them, we hear their cries for justice and change,

“We stand in solidarity with them in taking appropriate action for improving the future of our young women. This is an opportune time for all of us to take action and say no to violence against women and children in TT.”