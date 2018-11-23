Trinis shop like mad Black Friday sale

TELEVISION CRAZY: Customers load trolleys with flatscreen TVs at PriceSmart in MovieTowne, Port of Spain as the nation engaged in frenzied Black Friday shopping, taking advantage of reduced prices. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

TELEVISIONS were the top sellers at Pricesmart in Port of Spain today, as people took advantage of the Black Friday sales as part of Thanksgiving celebrations, which is popular in the US.

Other than televisions, some of the appliances that were removed from the shelves were toaster ovens, irons and blenders.

However, some people were hoping to see reductions on more items.

Pennywise, a store known for its affordable prices, also reduced some items as people flocked to the Long Circular Mall branch. which opened earlier this week.

Some of the popular items at Pennywise were hair spray, body wash, shampoo and conditioner. Shelly-Ann Johnson bought a television as an early Christmas gift. Johnson was happy to see cheaper items, but wanted more discounts.

She said, "They should have had the sale extended, probably for the whole store. If it's a Black Friday sale, then everything should have some kind of percentage (off). More or less it is an electronic sale, but it is still good anyway, because this television is $3,000 where you would have probably paid about $5,000 for it. It is a very good sale when it comes to the electronics, but other than that (it is the same prices)."

Michelle Beharry, a regular shopper at PriceSmart, said, "I thought it would have had some sales (on the food items) because I waited for today for other specials, I was a bit disappointed about that."

Manager at Pennywise, Natasha Kalloo was happy that the store could provide even cheaper products, and also happy with the turnout. "Everything was going fast," she said. "I can't specify one product, because everybody goes for different items, but perfumes are number one," Kalloo said. Some of the other stores with Black Friday sales were PriceSmart, Standards, Detour and Optometrists Today.