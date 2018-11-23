Princes Town rapist eludes arrest

A man suspected of abducting and sexually assaulting a Princes Town teenager on Monday has eluded arrest.

The suspect, who is believed to be a fruit vendor from the Princes Town district, is thought to have gone into hiding.

The alleged victim, a 19-year-old woman told police that around 2.15 am on Monday she was walking along a main road in Princes Town on her way to her boyfriend’s home when a man in a car offered her a lift.

She accepted the lift, but the man went off route and instead drove to a fruit stall. While there he asked the teenager to have sexual intercourse with him. She pretended she wanted to urinate and used her cell phone to take a photo of the number plate of the man’s car.

She was, however, overpowered and sexually assaulted.

She escaped and alerted Princes Town police, who are investigating.