N Touch
Friday 23 November 2018
follow us
News

Video: Police cars damaged in Cunupia accident

A police car and panel van that was involved in a collision at the corner of Munroe and Chin Chin Roads and Cunupia.
A police car and panel van that was involved in a collision at the corner of Munroe and Chin Chin Roads and Cunupia.

Two police cars and a panel van were involved in a traffic accident at around midday today, which slowed traffic to a crawl along Chin Chin Road, Cunupia.

At around 12.32 pm, a white panel van with the licence plates, TCK 4423 was coming out of Munroe Road onto Chin Chin Road, when a Toyota police car assigned to the Emergency Response Patrol collided with the bumper of the van.

As the van turned it collided with another Toyota police car head on.

Cunupia police were called to the scene and cordoned off the street.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Video: Police cars damaged in Cunupia accident"

News