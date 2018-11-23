Video: Police cars damaged in Cunupia accident
Two police cars and a panel van were involved in a traffic accident at around midday today, which slowed traffic to a crawl along Chin Chin Road, Cunupia.
At around 12.32 pm, a white panel van with the licence plates, TCK 4423 was coming out of Munroe Road onto Chin Chin Road, when a Toyota police car assigned to the Emergency Response Patrol collided with the bumper of the van.
As the van turned it collided with another Toyota police car head on.
Cunupia police were called to the scene and cordoned off the street.
