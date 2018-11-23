Over 5,000 registered for SHINE 5K, 10K

OVER 5,000 casual and seasoned runners will challenge the fourth annual Guardian Group SHINE 5K and 10K Charity Walk and Run, which takes place tomorrow at Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair, from 4 pm.

An acronym for Securing Hope for those In Need, SHINE is a charity event in which full proceeds are directed to children's charities.

Corporate partners, One Caribbean Media (OCM), C&W Business and Oasis will join staff of Guardian Group, along with corporate entities, NGOs, community-based organisations, clubs and members of the public in an effort to raise funds for 31 children's charities.

The race will follow brief remarks from CEO of Guardian Group, Ravi Tewari, and a warm-up session.

The 10K run start at 4.35 pm, 10 minutes before the horn sounds for the 5K.

Live entertainment will be provided at the venue at the end of the two races, as well as a prize-giving ceremony.

All participants will receive medals.

The 10K will carry a top prize of $3,000 for the men and women's categories, with the runners-up and third place finishers taking $2,000 and $1,000, respectively. Trophies will also be distributed to the top three finishers in the main race and to the winners in each of the following divisions: Male and Female Under-20, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-and-over.

For the 5K, the top three male and female finishers will receive $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000, respectively, while the youngest and oldest registered finishers will receive hampers.

Registration closed earlier this month.