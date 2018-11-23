One of best moves Govt ever made

THE GOVERNMENT'S decision to ban the importation and sale of scratch bombs is one of the best moves it has ever made, said Videya Rampersad of Couva.

She was one of nine people who became homeless on Divali night after a fire believed to have been caused by a scratch bomb destroyed three family homes and an upholstery business they ranat Baksh Settlement, Mc Bean.

Yesterday National Security and Communication Minister Stuart Young announced the ban at the post-Cabinet media briefing.

"I agree. It is a good thing," Rampersad, 34, said yesterday.

Apart from the destruction of property, the mother of four said scratch bombs can cause serious injuries and even loss of human and animal life.

Since the fire on November 6, seven of the nine homeless people, including two girls, are crammed into one room.

Rampersad criticised the business owners who sell scratch bombs, saying none of them helped her family.

"They should have come together and assisted us in some way, but no one from those big companies did that. They did not even call to say they were sorry about the incident. It could have been their products which caused the fire. By not reaching out, they are clearly saying they do not care," she said.

Repeatedly she thanked those who helped, who included strangers, villagers and the MP for Couva South, Rudranath Indarsingh.

The estimated losses are over $2 million and the family is awaiting official documents from the fire service to take to the Social Development Ministry to be eligible to access grants.

One of the good samaritans, agricultural economist Omardath Maharaj, started a drive to help the family. He lives nearby.

He too welcomes the ban.

"Last year a grandmother was driving around for Divali in St Helena and someone threw a scratch bomb into the car. She lost her fingers while moving it from the car. At the time she had a baby in her hand," Maharaj said.

He complained that people used scratch bombs indiscriminately and called for strict regulation of fireworks.

"A scratch bomb is one form of explosive, but fireworks carry live fire."

The Government should go further and ensure they are used away from residential areas and restrict their sale, he said.

"We need to regulate the uses of these things. Right now, it is sold over the counters to anybody."