Mayor Mason vs CEO Taylor

NO CONFIDENCE: Point Fortin Mayor Abdon Mason, left, who has filed a no-confidence motion against the corporation's CEO Donna-May Taylor, is seen in this photo posted on his Facebook page with CEO Taylor and Local Govt Minister Kazim Hosein, centre.

A LEGAL battle is looming in the PNM-held Point Fortin Borough Corporation (PFBC) after its mayor Abdon Mason filed a no-confidence motion against his CEO Donna-May Taylor.

Mason told Newsday he got the backing of the entire council to proceed with the no-confidence motion as over the past months, councillors have been complaining about the conduct of Taylor.

The situation came to a head on Tuesday during a specially convened statutory meeting where Mayor Mason moved the motion. Contacted for comment, Mason claimed that over the past 18 months, CEO Taylor failed and/or refused to carry out legal directives of the PFBC.

He further alleged that the CEO was taking unilateral decisions without consulting the council and this has severely affected the delivery of service to the burgess.

“She has taken decisions when she should have consulted with the council first. Several motions were moved and passed but have not been put into effect.

"She has been operating in a manner that is tantamount to being disrespectful to the council and her action has made it difficult for us to deliver the kind of representation we need to deliver in the borough. This is what prompted the motion and next Wednesday at our regular statutory meeting certain things would be highlighted,” Mayor Mason said.

Contacted for comment, CEO Taylor confirmed the no-confidence motion moved against her but when asked for her views, she pointed out that as a civil servant, she must be guided by certain rules and as such, could not speak publicly on the matter.

However, sources close to Taylor who has been CEO since 2013, confirmed she is exploring all avenues including legal redress to treat with the no-confidence motion. Sources said Taylor never had such difficulty under the former administration led by then mayor Clyde Paul.

Mason also confirmed that a copy of the motion was forwarded to Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein for his ministry to conduct its own investigation to see if there is merit in the allegations.

Hosein last evening confirmed to Newsday that his Permanent Secretary Jennifer Daniel had received the motion and it would be discussed next Monday.

The minister added it is not the first time something like this has happened under his tenure and he prefers to take a more consultative approach in an effort to resolve whatever issues may exist.