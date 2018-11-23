Massy Stores steps up its ‘green’ campaign

IN its effort to achieve an 80 per cent reduction in the use of plastic bags at all grocery store locations by the end of 2018, Massy Stores is continuing its Get to Green campaign which officially started on World Environment Day –

In a media release on Wednesday, chief executive officer Derek Winford said the company will continue to distribute free reusable bags to members of the public during the Christmas period.

He said the campaign is the company’s long-term solution to make the public more aware of the harmful effects of plastics and minimise its use.

“Since we have implemented the use of reusable bags, we have given away almost $500,000 in reusable bags to members of the public.

“We are hoping the implementation of reusable bags can become a mainstay in TT – an occurrence which has already taken place with the rest of the Caribbean region.

“Massy Stores will also continue to accept plastic containers from members of the public for recycling.

“We have partnered with Kansmackers Limited where customers in Westmoorings, Alyce Glen and Maraval can use the Kansmackers machines to crush their used cans and plastic bottles, and subsequently prepare the cans and bottles for recycling. We are rewarding this practice with redeemable Massy points.”

Winford said the thrust to end the use of plastics is not only “a Massy Stores fight”, but every citizen should be aware of the societal and environmental damage it causes.

He said the company will continue to implement a 50 cent deterrent fee, reduce plastic and Styrofoam in its produce areas and install PlastiKeep collection bins and reverse vending machines for plastic containers amongst other prohibitive measures.