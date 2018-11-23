Joint chambers give flood-relief $$ to NGOs

HELPING HANDS: Energy Chamber CEO Dr Dax Driver presents a cheque for $200,000 to Brent Hector of the NGO Is There not a Cause to help with relief for those affected by floods. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

AS part of their continuing flood relief efforts, the joint chambers of commerce handed out three cheques worth $200,000 each to three non-governmental organisations at First Citizens Bank, Gulf View on Wednesday.

The joint chambers are the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce; the TT Manufacturers Association; the American Chamber of Commerce T&T; and the Energy Chamber.

The NGOs are Living Water Community; Is there not a Cause (ITNAC) and Sewa TT.

Amcham CEO Nirad Tewarie said the three organisations were chosen because they had been involved in previous relief efforts, including that in Dominica when Hurricane Maria devastated the island last year.

“We have been working with various organisations. Really it started with the hurricane in Dominica, and all three of these organisations had a footprint in Dominica for the hurricane, and just after the hurricane we had the Divali floods last year in south Trinidad – and again all three of these organisations were on the ground.”

Tewarie said the joint chambers were also exploring mechanisms to help those small community-based businesses affected by the floods to reopen.

“We are putting in place a mechanism to identify small business owners who are affected and try to provide them with some support. It won’t be everybody, but it will be some at the community level.”

TT Chamber CEO Gabriel Faria commended the business community for its support ,saying a lot of people still need assistance.

“I want to commend the business community, because when you look at the work – the TTMA collecting stuff from manufacturers, staff coming out and working – I want to commend the business community. They went above and beyond, the banks supported...and what you are seeing is we want to make sure the funds are put to the proper use. and this will further incentivise persons and businesses to contribute to this effort.”

Sewa TT member Revan Teelucksingh said the need was still great in the flood-affected communities throughout the island.

“There are some places today which still have water. But we focus not on just the relief but the recovery work, so things like setting up washing machines and dryers to help people continually wash their clothes – because we have incidents where people lose all their clothing, but they getting help with new clothing – but their washing machine gone, the place is still dirty, so hanging out clothes on the line is difficult because it is still dusty and muddy.”

Living Water representative Susan Doughty said the group was helping those communities which had not been in the national spotlight such as Fishing Pond, where residents had not only lost virtually all of their possessions, but their means of earning a living as well.

“We are trying to help in every possible way that we can. The Lord is leading us to areas which are not in the public eye. One area is Fishing Pond. They have not only lost their homes but their livelihood, their farm land, so those are the areas we are focusing on.”

ITNAC representative Brent Hector said it was also helping small business owners to restart their businesses.

“For the sole trader, like a hairdresser, who lost everything, we provided funds for her to get back some of the things, to get back on their feet.

“We don’t just give stuff, we try to restore hope.”