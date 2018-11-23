ISN to broadcast Super League semis, final

THE semifinals and final of the TT Super League (TTSL) League Cup, scheduled for December 9 and 16 will be aired on Jamaican regional broadcaster Island Sports Network (ISN). Both matches will be played at the Arima Velodrome.

The arrangement, according to ISN, a pay-per-view service, fits in its policy of "developing under-served leagues and communities, and championing future athletes."

"As a sports network we focus on streaming broadcasts from the Caribbean markets to our mobile network called the ISN, available online, Android and Apple. We want to broadcast every league in the Caribbean," said a representative of the network in a media release.

"Whether that’s basketball in St Kitts, baseball in the Dominican (Republic) or football in Jamaica, ISN will be the first dedicated sports network focused on promoting and enhancing the level of play in Caribbean leagues. Because of this passion, 50 per cent of all subscription revenue go back to the leagues that you watch."

According to the release, the TTSL and ISN will negotiate a multi-year agreement, including revenue share, early in 2019.

"We are excited to present to our members what Trinidad and Tobago football is all about and will continue our mission of growing and increasing the exposure of Caribbean sports to the world," the release added.

"This is another milestone for ISN, bringing our total league partners to three in under two months, the others being the top football league of Jamaica and Barbados."

The two semifinals will be played on December 9 with the opener featuring a clash between Queen's Park and Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, from 5 pm.

The second semifinal will see FC Santa Rosa and Cunupia FC meet from 7.30 pm.

As an introductory promotion, the matches will be available to the international public free of charge on ISN.

The TTSL is currently being televised by local company TTEN.

The ISN app can be downloaded on its Facebook page or at islandsports.net.