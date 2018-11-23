Griffith accepted his fate Wife — he placed everything in the hands of God

Former Speaker Rupert Griffith accepted his fate when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a month ago and told loved ones he was leaving everything in the hands of God.

Yesterday his widow, Sandra Ray Griffith, said although her husband was a politically exposed person, he was also very private.

She recalled that around 6 pm on Wednesday Griffith, who had become gravely ill, began having trouble breathing and died before he could be taken to hospital.

The mother of three said her husband was diagnosed with renal failure three years ago and began dialysis.

Although renal failure took a heavy toll on his health, Griffith continued to spend quality time with his family and thanked God for the support of his wife, children and other loved ones.

Two months ago he began complaining of feeling unwell and visited several medical specialists who were unable to give him a diagnosis. However, last month doctors broke the news that he had advanced pancreatic cancer.

Ray Griffith admitted, “My husband was a bit depressed in the beginning, but he accepted it, he understood it was God’s will. He had his faith and he relied on his loving God.

At the end, she said, “My husband was unable to speak when he breathed his last breath, so he was unable to...give me any final message., but I knew in my heart that he was not afraid of returning to God.”

As for herself, she said, “I am coping with the love of God. I trust in God and I know everything, I have faith. He loved his children dearly and they were there with him when he became gravely ill,” she added. “They provided all the support and we will miss him dearly.”

Newsday understands that Griffith decided two weeks ago to stop dialysis and opted instead to spend his remaining days in the care of his family.

He told doctors at the St Augustine Private Hospital that although he knew that failing to dialyse would speed up his demise, he was willing to take that risk. His family stood by him because they too had left everything in the hands of God.

The funeral of Griffith, 72, is expected to take place at the Greater Malabar Christian Centre on Monday. His brother Bishop Herbert Griffith will officiate.