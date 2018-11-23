Four injured in Beetham accident

A truck overturned on the Beetham Highway after an accident on Friday morning. November 11, 2018. Photo by Roger Jacob

Reporting by Roger Jacob

A garbage truck, attempting to merge into the left lane of the Beetham Highway heading west, hit an SUV and overturned resulting in four injuries Friday morning.

Newsday understands that around 9.30 am. a garbage truck, heading west on the Beetham Highway, attempted to merge from the centre lane to the left lane in order to exit at the Beetham landfill when it hit the back of a Honda CRV SUV.

After the truck hit the SUV, the vehicle reportedly overturned, stopping a few metres away in the grass near the shoulder.

Police and an ambulance are at the scene. Four people are reportedly injured.