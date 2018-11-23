Family seeks legal advice after utility pole kills Rousillac man

THE Family of Ulrick John, who died after a rotten telephone pole fell on him are now seeking legal advice.

An autopsy said it was the fatal blow from a cable connected to the utility pole which ruptured John’s liver and led to his death. He was in the yard of his Virgina Avenue Rousillac home at the time.

The family said while nothing could be done to bring back John, they are hoping justice is served.

“There must be some accountability, someone must be held accountable,” John’s brother Shurland Baptiste told Newsday in an interview today.

Baptiste said he and other family members have already met with different lawyers.

“We are speaking with lawyers and are being advised of the next steps. We are not going to leave this just like that. I am sure there are many other cases in which rotten poles have not been removed from homes. I hope that they (TSTT) get their act together and move it before it is too late. My brother is gone now,” a tearful Baptiste said.

The family said they have logged complaints with TSTT for years asking for the utility pole to be removed, and for four years they have been given promises.

John was the sole breadwinner of his family. His two children are at secondary school.

On Monday morning, John was urinating in his yard when he was struck by a pole.

A police report said John had just returned home at about 10.30am when a truck passed nearby along the Southern Main Road, became entangled with several low-hanging TSTT cables and several poles connected to the lines were pulled down.

Funeral arrangements are still being made.

TSTT has expressed condolences to the family and said the company is investigating the “unfortunate circumstances surrounding the incident.”