Draft response on Venezuelan migrants under review

A DRAFT response to the Venezuelan migrant issue was currently under review, says Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dennis Moses.

He was responding to a question in Senate Tuesday from Independent Senator Paul Richards on Government’s policy regarding Venezuelan migrants given the increase in the number of nationals fleeing their country to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

He said in recognition of the increasing number of Venezuelans arriving in TT in a regular and irregular the National Security Council established an inter-ministerial team whose mandate is to present options for this country’s response to this issue. He added the team’s draft response of TT to the Venezuelan migrant issue was being reviewed.

Moses said the National Security Ministry has been working with stakeholders, including international organisations, to assess the needs of the migrants “with a view to determining sustainable solutions that may be considered.”

He said any mass migration phenomenon required a collaborative, methodical and deliberative approach in view of the fact that there are a variety of economic, social, psychosocial, health and safety issues that must be taken into account.”

“The Government of TT is therefore working assiduously to ensure that any policy enacted takes due cognizance of these issues in a sustainable and impactful way.”

Richards asked if the team has been to ascertain the number of Venezuelans nationals who may be in TT at this time through the migration process but Moses said he was unable to confirm any precise figure. Richards then asked if the ministry or the team has been able to put any systems in place to ensure migrants already in TT are being cared for in a human way.

“Because we have had reports that they are being exploited in some ways.”

Moses responded: “Ours is one that is governed by good neighbourliness and rule of law.”

Opposition Senator Wade Mark asked the various options the team examined on the issue of mass migration to TT by Venezuelans and other nationals. Moses said such issues form part of the work of the inter-ministerial committee and reiterated a review is taking place.