Cops probing robberies in St Joseph, Mausica

Northern Division police are investigating two robberies in St Joseph and Mausica in which a 57-year-old woman was tied up and robbed and a van belonging to a prison officer was broken into and a laptop along with personal documents stolen. The two incidents occurred hours apart.

In the first robbery Heather Whittet of Government Farm Road, St Joseph, was standing in her yard when two men approached, one with a cutlass.

The bandits put the cutlass to Whittet’s throat and ordered her inside.