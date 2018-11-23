Carapichaima East, Signal Hill cop Intercol crowns

Chaguanas North Secondary's Ancletus Raphael shields the ball from Darien Parks of Carapichaima East Secondary in the Central Intercol final yesterday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

CARAPICHAIMA EAST and Signal Hill copped the respective Central and Tobago Coca-Cola Zonal Intercol crowns yesterday. They have both advanced to the National Intercol competition, which will begin next week.

At the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Carapichaima rallied from a goal down to beat Chaguanas North 3-1.

Erin Steeple put Chaguanas North in front after four minutes, but Tevon Williams tied the scores in the 19th.

Akil Vesprey netted the second goal for Carapichaima in the 65th and Roberto Lambert put the game beyond Chaguanas’ reach in the 86th. Signal Hill got a beaver-trick from Colin Sargeant as they overcame Speyside 5-3 at the Mt Pleasant Ground. Jelani James was the other goal-getter for Signal Hill.

C’el Toppin, Deleon Beckles and Jonathan Thomas were on target for Speyside. On Wednesday, San Juan North needed kicks from the penalty spot to defeat Trinity East 5-4, after the scores were locked at the end of regulation time.

The South Zone final between Naparima and Presentation San Fernando is set to take place at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella on Monday.