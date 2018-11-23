Big-screen TVs, cosmetics, ladies’ clothes among Black Friday top sellers

Electronics – notably flatscreen smart televisions, cosmetics and ladies' clothing – were among the top sellers at Black Friday sales in south Trinidad today.

The Black Friday sale, which is a staple of the US shopping season and traditionally marks the start of the Christmas season, has grown in popularity in TT, with several large stores and malls offering products at reduced prices.

At PriceSmart's La Romaine outlet, there were long lines for flatscreen televisions, with several customers putting two and sometimes three in their trolleys.

The situation seemed to be the same at Courts South Park branch, as staff were seen lining up boxes of televisions in the electronics section, with customers seeming to favour the larger ones.

Sacha Cosmetics' South Park branch was brimming with customers.

Employee Jessica Chadee, who normally works at the company’s Freeport lab, was assigned to the South Park branch in anticipation of the rush.

“We have a lot of customers," she said. "Several were actually waiting just outside then door before we opened at 8 o'clock, and it has been steady ever since.”

She said the top seller was Buttercup loose powder, followed closely by the Lip Velvets brand of lipstick.

Chadee said despite the rush, customers were allowed to try on their choice of lipstick or powders before buying.

Meanwhile, there was a significant number of shoppers at the London Clothing Company’s C3 Centre outlet, with several customers taking three and four dresses to the cashiers. Owner Nicole Hawkins described sales as “good,” saying the Black Friday sale was actually a weekend sale, with a 33 and 1/3 reduction on all items.