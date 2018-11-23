Batsmen struggle on third day at Couva

BATSMEN STRUGGLED on the penultimate day of the four-day TT Red Force trial match, between the Marlon Richards XI and the Imran Khan XI, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva yesterday.

This is the fifth trial match for the Red Force team, who are preparing for the 2018-2019 Regional Four Day Tournament.

The Richards XI were bowled out for 197 in their first innings on Wednesday. The Khan XI, resuming from their overnight score of 58 runs for three wickets, were dismissed for 217.

Opener Jeremy Solozano, who continued from his overnight 33, top-scored with 48 (98 balls, four fours and a six). Akeal Hosein contributed 37 (83 balls, two fours and two sixes) and Terrence Hinds made 32 (46 balls, three fours and two sixes).

Jon-Russ Jagessar took four wickets for 33 runs and fellow off-spinner Kastri Singh got 3/38.

In their second turn at the crease, the Richards XI closed on 56/4 with left-arm pacer Daniel St Clair taking 3/24. Kamal Pooran made 24 and Amir Jangoo 15 for the Richards XI.