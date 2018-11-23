Barataria man appears in court for 2015 murder

Ali Abdullah Muhammad

A Barataria man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate, charged with the murder of Jason Manswell, which occurred in East Dry River, Port of Spain, in July 2015.

Ali Abdullah Muhammad, 25, a taxi driver, of Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick, Barataria, was also charged with possession of firearm and ammunition, when he appeared before chief magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, in the Port of Spain Eighth Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday. Manswell, 28, of Almond Drive, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, went to visit a friend at Quarry Street, Port of Spain, on July 7, 2015, when Muhammad entered the house and allegedly shot him several times.

Following investigations, supervised by acting ASP Suzette Martin, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, Muhammad was arrested on November 16, in Port of Spain. Muhammad, was charged by Cpl Andy Nanhoo, of HBI, Region One, on Tuesday, following advice received from director of public prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on that same day.

The matter was adjourned to December 13.