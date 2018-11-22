UWI students spread awareness on social geography

Photo: Jensen La Vende

UNIVERSITY of the West Indies students met at Woodford Square today to spread awareness on social geography as part of their coursework.

The students, led by their lecturer Amilcar Sanatan of the Department of Geography, went about spreading awareness on societal issues hoping for a passing grade for their Social Justice course.

The students paired off and took to Port Spain addressing issues from climate change to physical abuse and gender roles.