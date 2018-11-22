Unidentified man killed in El Socorro

File photo

Police are investigating the murder of an unidentified man at Chankar Trace, El Socorro early this morning.

They said residents heard gunfire at about 3 am and called the North Eastern Division Command Centre.

North Eastern Division Task Force officers went to the location and saw the bullet-riddled body of a man in his twenties lying in the back seat of a Suzuki SUV.

A district medical officer was called to the scene and declared the man dead.

Investigators said, while they are trying to identify the man and establish a motive for the killing, Chankar Trace was a reputed drug den.