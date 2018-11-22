Unidentified man killed in El Socorro
Police are investigating the murder of an unidentified man at Chankar Trace, El Socorro early this morning.
They said residents heard gunfire at about 3 am and called the North Eastern Division Command Centre.
North Eastern Division Task Force officers went to the location and saw the bullet-riddled body of a man in his twenties lying in the back seat of a Suzuki SUV.
A district medical officer was called to the scene and declared the man dead.
Investigators said, while they are trying to identify the man and establish a motive for the killing, Chankar Trace was a reputed drug den.
Reply to "Unidentified man killed in El Socorro"