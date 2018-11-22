UNICEF paints Princess Elizabeth Centre

ARTISTRY IN MOTION: These children of the Princess Elizabeth Centre and delegates of the Eastern Caribbean Young People’s Symposium show off their art skills at the centre on Tuesday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

OVER 100 children and young adults brought some colour to the Princess Elizabeth Centre on Tuesday, as they painted a mural to commemorate the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) World Children’s Day 2018.

Delegates from 12 Caribbean countries between the ages of 15 and 24, travelled to TT to lend a helping hand in bringing more life to the special needs home.

Delegates from Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, TT and Montserrat were some of the countries taking part in the exercise.

The main walls were painted blue, which is UNICEF’s colour, but the children were allowed to express themselves by painting animals and positive messages.

Patrick Knight, communications specialist for the Eastern Caribbean at UNICEF said, “Part of UNICEF’s advocacy for this year is we are talking about going blue. Globally, offices all across the world are doing things that are part of that going blue theme.”

Knight, who is from Barbados, said UNICEF wanted to bring some energy to the special needs school and make the children there feel appreciated.

“We thought that in the case of the Caribbean that what we will do is identify a school where we could go and paint the walls and do a mural that would bring some light and sunshine to the children. That is why we chose a special needs school because we figure we had a responsibility to look after the most disadvantaged.”

Knight said all children should have the same opportunities. “Education should be readily available to all children despite their abilities and special needs. We thought it is important they come into an environment that is pretty, that is colourful, that is vibrant.”