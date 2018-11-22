Two City Corporation workers held with marijuana

Two employees of the Port of Spain City Corporation were arrested this morning for possession of marijuana at their Murray Street, Woodbrook office.

Police confirmed at about 7 am, members of the Port of Spain Task Force led by Insp McGuirk and the Multi-Operational Police Task Force headed by Cpl Joseph and PC Dwayne John went to the office and arrested two women in their thirties from Carenage and Laventille and seized a quantity of marijuana.

The arrests came after repeated complaints from employees about the use of marijuana on the compound.

The two women are expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate tomorrow to face the charges.