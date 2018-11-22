Traffic woes onDe Verteuil St

THE EDITOR: As the self-appointed eye of the nation, I have an observation to report about a traffic problem in a part of Woodbrook. I also have a suggestion.

I refer to De Verteuil Street – north by St Theresa’s RC Church, from Ariapita Avenue to Warren Street. This is the only street in Woodbrook intersected by Ariapita Avenue that caters for two-way traffic and has parking on both sides of the road (with the exception of Carlos Street which is probably the widest of all), a situation that is causing problems.

It is difficult for two vehicles to pass each other with cars parked on both sides of the road, especially with the ever popular four-wheel-drive vehicles that take up so much space.

This road needs to be made one-way traffic only, like the other streets, if parking is to be allowed on both sides in keeping with the pattern of the other streets. If not, then keep it two-way traffic but with alternate parking on one side of the road.

If this is done please send out a public advisory so that motorists would know and install adequate signage to make things easier for the wreckers. I’m sure they could do with less work.

W DOPSON, Woodbrook