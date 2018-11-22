St Joseph’s Convent, PoS: meteor shower of success

St Joseph Convent, Port of Spain Awards function Principal Anna Pounder presents trophies to Top CAPE unit one student Gabriella Low Chew Tung. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Students of St Joseph Convent, Port of Spain have not only let their light shine but have created a meteor shower, a fireworks display, with their outstanding success, topping the country with 41 scholarships, Anna Pounder, principal of the school said today.

Speaking at the 2017-2018 award ceremony at the school chapel, Pembroke Street, Port of Spain, Pounder said what was so wonderful is that the school obtained scholarships in business, mathematics, science, creative arts, environmental science, and languages, which is a testimony to hard work in all departments.

She said the school mission is to cater to the diversity of gifts and talents of students.

“We had 100 per cent passes in CSEC up from 99.2 per cent and have a four-year trend of consistently excellent results in all subjects’ areas." She said the school gained several regional awards – 26 students across a number of subjects being placed in the top ten; three students from CSEC and 23 in CAPE. The most outstanding awards being first in Spanish, both in Unit One and Two.