Speyside student held with marijuana

A Speyside High school student was arrested on Monday for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Police officials told Newsday Tobago that the Third Form student was searched by security officials at the school in the presence of teachers. It is alleged that a plant-like substance was found in a plastic bag in his pocket.

Charlotteville police was summoned and the student was arrested.

Meanwhile, a suspect reporedly involved in Sunday’s shooting incident in Plymouth, remains in police custody.

Investigators say around 7:30 pm on Sunday, 41-year-old Garth Austin was opening his gate when he heard a loud explosion and felt a burning sensation on his left leg. It is reported that a man subsequently approached him and then casually walked away.

Austin was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for medical assistance by the Emergency Medical Services Ambulance, where he remains warded.

Enquires are ongoing.