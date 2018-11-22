Scarborough RC retain Atlantic football crown La Pastora Govt, Point Fortin RC take boys titles as…

La Pastora Government footballers celebrate after beating Carenage Boys Government in the Under-15 final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium yesterday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

PRIMARY SCHOOL footballers battled to be crowned the best in the country yesterday at the Atlantic National Primary School finals held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Crowned champions after a thrilling season where consistency and tremendous skill were displayed were La Pastora Government (U-15 boys), Scarborough RC (U-15 girls) and Point Fortin RC (U-12 boys).

The stands were filled with parents and fellow students as the young footballers took to the pitch. Three fast-paced games then proceeded as energetic youths went end-to-end to bring glory to their school.

The excitement was not limited to the field alone, as the supporters in the stands were screaming, chanting and beating drums to encourage their respective teams.

The children could be heard chanting in rhythm to the beat of the drums, “We want a goal!” as their teams attacked. Fans whose teams conceded replied, “We not taking that!”

The chants and cheers seemed to do the trick in the first match as La Pastora Government Primary edged Carenage 3-2 to win the under-15 boys trophy.

La Pastora took the lead in the first half with a goal by Lindell Sween which held to the interval. Al-Kalipha Henry twice notched equalisers after the break, but Jadiel Joseph matched his brace with one of his own to tip the match in La Pastora’s favour.

It was a blowout in the second match featuring defending champs Scarborough RC against San Fernando Methodist. The Tobagonians shredded San Fernando’s defence 4-0 to retain the title for another year. J’eleisha Alexander scored a double in the first half, and completed her hat-trick after the break. Kaleah Duke added to the score late in the second half.

In the final match, Arima Boys Government faced Point Fortin RC for the under 15 trophy. The Point Fortin footballers managed to slip away with the title after a second half goal by Josiah Ochoa.

Kelvin Nancoo, one of the organisers of the event, told Newsday he appreciated the effort put out by all the finalists, and encouraged the losing teams to double their efforts and return next year to challenge.

“It was a very good day and the matches were very exciting. Some of the players even played better than the adult men’s teams.” Nancoo said.

Billson Hainsley, Communications Officer, Atlantic, told Newsday the performances seen in the finals and throughout the league was evidence of the company’s commitment to invest in the future of the nation and its favourite past time. The championship is in its 12th year.

“The league is part of our commitment to create opportunities for the next generation. I am really pleased with the performances and it just underscores our commitment to the future of football,” he said.

He added, “Atlantic also supports primary school football through their coaching initiative, Atlantic Coaching Excellence.

These initiatives help to strengthen primary school football. We continue to work with the primary school teachers, coaches, and the Ministry of Education to continue building a solid foundation for our youth and the future of football. Like every year, this year had seen children with high energy, high commitment and a great level of skill.”