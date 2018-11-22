Planting a memory tree

Mayor Joel Martinez joins in a tree-planting ceremony in memory of Richard Laydoo.

A tree-planting ceremony in memory of Richard Laydoo was held recently at the Queen’s Park Savannah, obliquely opposite Sagicor and the US Embassy in Port of Spain. Laydoo, a former co-ordinator of the UNDP’s Global Environment Facility’s Small Grants Programme, and later on, the Green Fund, died on January 24.

He dedicated his life to the environment, and his passion inspired many who witnessed his accomplishments. He was well-respected and known for his integrity, said a media release.

After the first tree-planting ceremony, facilitated by UNDP on June 5, Laydoo’s family went to water the tree one morning, and discovered that it had mysteriously disappeared.

The UNDP got another cassia tree from the Horticultural Society, and tree planting ceremony part two took place on November 8. Laydoo’s wife Elizabeth and daughters were honoured to have the Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez attend the ceremony, along with the UNDP’s Rudo Udika, and Jonathan Barcant of Vetiver TT Ecological Engineering Solutions Ltd.

The family thanks Laydoo’s closest friends Dennis Sammy and Mark Franco and all those who came to support at both events.